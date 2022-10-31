FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Almost nothing.”

That’s how outgoing CEO Rob Wallstrom, 56, described his knowledge of Vera Bradley in 2013 before he was asked to leave his corporate position with Saks Fifth Avenue, move to Fort Wayne and run the company.

“I had grown up in Southern California and Vera Bradley was not popular in Southern California,” he told WANE 15. “I had really not had any experience with the brand until they approached me. But it’s really a treasure. Barb and Pat did an extraordinary job making a very unique business.”

“Barb and Pat” are Barbara Baekgaard and Pat Miller, the two Fort Wayne women who founded the line of brightly-patterned luggage, handbags and accessories in 1982.

In 2013, Wallstrom became the first person without a family connection to run Vera Bradley. That time at the helm ends Monday. On Tuesday, Jacqueline Ardrey will assume the reigns after years leading Grandin Road home furnishings and décor.

Wallstrom’s advice?

“It’s an extraordinary brand; it’s extraordinary people. Just just keep focused on meeting customer needs and associate needs and I know she’s gonna be incredibly successful.”

Wallstrom measured success by more than the company’s stock price, which has fallen from around $24 a share when he took over to about $3. He pointed out all similar brands are struggling.

During the Rob Wallstrom era, the company partnered with massive brands such as Disney, Starbucks, Harry Potter, Crocs and more. Vera Bradley was awarded the #1 ranking on the Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers 2022. The Vera Bradley Foundation raised millions of dollars for breast cancer research. The company acquired Pura Vida bracelets and started (and spun-off) goodMrkt, which showcases brands that sell products with a purpose and cause.

“A lot of those brands are a lot of people who are living out their faith in the way that they built their business,” Wallstrom noted.

Which brings us to his next step.

“I’m planning on going back to seminary and get an opportunity to do some speaking and writing and hopefully inspire some people.”

Wallstrom said he tried to take seminary courses before but, due to his schedule, had limited success.

“What I’ve loved about what I’ve done so far, is the opportunity to really bring vision and inspiration to the team,” he said, trying to explain the similarity between the financial and faith worlds. “And actually, from my involvement in church, it’s the same thing – the ability to really inspire people to create a vision and inspire people to really live out their full calling.”

Wallstrom and his family will remain in Fort Wayne. “We look forward to staying here for many years to come.” He plans to stay active in Love Fort Wayne, a faith-based non-profit focused on pastors, leaders, schools and families in the Summit City.

“If I look in the mirror, the first thing I would do is say ‘I follow Christ.’ That’s who I am at my core. What I’ve found is people flourish when we understand who God is and how they fit into that story.”