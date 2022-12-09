DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Waterloo man lost control of his truck and struck a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., 61-year-old David Richie was traveling west in the 4200 block of County Road 28 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to police.

Police say Richie exited the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop in a field.

Richie was able to exit the vehicle under his own power and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Police did not give a reason for why Richie lost control of the vehicle.