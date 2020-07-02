Man leaves scene of crash and shoots himself; other driver hurt in crash

by: WANE Staff Reports

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s department says a man shot himself after leaving the scene of a crash that injured one other person.

Officers were initially dispatched to the scene of State Road 3 and Cedar Canyons Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of the crash.

While going to the crash, they were advised that one of the drivers was leaving the scene. Shortly after, a witness told officers the male driver the left, stopped and exited his vehicle and then shot himself.

Investigators said a dark-colored passenger vehicle was westbound on Cedar Canyons Road at State Road 3 when it collided with a red SUV. They determined the driver of the dark vehicle left the scene, drove about a quarter mile away and shot himself.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No officers were on scene when he shot himself.

The woman driving the red SUV was also taken to a hospital. She had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Allen County Sheriff”s Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Techs were called to the scene.

State Road 3 was closed for approximately two hours.

This incident remains under investigation.

