SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida.

It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.

Stopping in the roadway caused a chain reaction of multiple vehicles taking evasive action to avoid Abdyrakhmanov’s vehicle. The driver of a van was unable to stop and crashed into the rear of Abdyrakhmanov’s car at high speed. As a result, Abdyrakhmanov was run over by his own vehicle while standing in the roadway, resulting in his fatal injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the van were properly restrained and not hurt. A passenger in Abdyrakhmanov’s vehicle was also not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road were closed for several hours while state police investigated and crews cleaned up the crash.

Indiana State Police issued this reminder to drivers:

The unfortunate and avoidable circumstances of this fatal crash should serve as a constant reminder for all motorists that become involved in a crash….