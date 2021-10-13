Man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds south of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police say one man is dead following a shooting south of downtown on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 2300 block of John Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is currently no suspect information at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

The identity of the male victim will be revealed by the Allen County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.