Man inside home fatally shot from outside

Fort Wayne police investigate a fatal shooting at 3411 Senate Avenue on Monday, January 20, 2020. Investigators believe the shots came from outside the house.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead after a shooting at his Fort Wayne home early Monday morning.

Police responded to 3411 Senate Ave., near Hessen Cassel and McKinnie Avenue, just after midnight after a family member inside the home called 911 and reported the shooting.

When officers got there, they found a man inside the home who had been shot. There was at least one female family member inside the house at the time also.

Medics arrived minutes later and pronounced the man dead.

Detectives found shell casings in the street in front of the house, leading them to believe the shots came from outside.

Detectives went door-to-door at nearby houses, but no witnesses had any helpful information. Because of that, no suspect description was available.

Crime scene investigators also responded to the scene early Monday morning to collect evidence and continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened there is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.