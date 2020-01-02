Man injured after helping family escape house fire, fundraiser started to help

WHITKO, Ind. (WANE) A father is recovering in the hospital after waking up his family on New Year’s Eve to a fire in their home.

Darla Minnix says her husband Kevin woke up her and her three daughters living in the home Tuesday morning after he found a fire in the home. All five were able to get out safely thanks to neighbors who stepped up to make sure everyone was saved.

“We are very fortunate,” homeowner Darla Minnix said. “God granted grace and gave Kevin the strength to go back through to make sure everyone got out.”

Kevin was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. He is currently in Indianapolis recovering with his family by his side. The home is a total loss. A family member started a Facebook fundraiser for them, including collecting clothes.

To donate and help the family click here.

