Man surrenders to police after hours-long standoff at Fort Wayne motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who threatened to take his own life at the Suburban Inn led to a standoff with Fort Wayne police after he refused to exit, resulting in over three hours of negotiation by the Crisis Response Team.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a call from the man at the Suburban Inn located at the 3000th block of West Coliseum Boulevard by I-69 and Goshen Road around 11:08 p.m. Police said that the man initially called saying he had a knife but then said he had a gun. The man also told police that he blocked the entrance to the door of the motel room he was staying in.

Officers then decided to block off the perimeter of the motel room to ensure public safety. Officers said they called the man several times but he refused to exit the room.



Around 12:34 a.m., the Emergency Services Team (EST) and Crisis Response Team (CRT) were called to help the officers. A CRT negotiator spoke with the man over the phone for several hours encouraging him to leave the motel room. At 2:46 a.m., the man finally agreed to a surrender plan and voluntarily exited the motel room. He complied with EST and was detained without any complications.

Police said the man did not have any injuries from the incident. He was transported to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.