Man in life-threatening condition after double shooting on Fort Wayne Southside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a double shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Sunday.

Shortly before 7:00 P.M., FWPD officers responded to the 6300 Block of Chaddsford Drive in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, they located two men that were both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both Victims were transported to a local hospital, where one man was determined to be in life-threatening condition and the other was not.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were both called to the scene to speak with witnesses, as well as gather any evidence from the scene to assist in this incident.

As detectives look for a suspect, they ask that anyone with any information regarding the incident to please call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Allen County Crime stoppers at 436-7867.