HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Reports of a suicidal man in Huntington eventually led police to believe he was a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

Early Saturday morning, police in Huntington had reports of a suicidal man at the J.E. Roush Wildlife Area. When they arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

While police in Huntington were handling the incident, police in Saline, Michigan were trying to find the man’s girlfriend who was reported missing and believed to be in danger.

Huntington police say officers in Saline found the missing woman dead in the basement of her residence.

Now, police say the man is a suspect in the death of his girlfriend. Police are still investigating.