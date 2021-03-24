Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in the hospital after sustaining two apparent gunshot wounds in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Just after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Glenwood Avenue on reports of shots fired, according to the police activity log. While en route, the department received several calls from neighbors.

Responding officers found the victim lying in front yard suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds, according to officers at the scene.

Authorities say the man was transported to hospital in serious condition but has since been downgraded to life-threatening.

Officers plan to interview witnesses and are going door to door canvasing the neighborhood.

Officers ask that people avoid the area.

