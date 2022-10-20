FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police announced two suspects were arrested in relation to the shooting that happened in south Fort Wayne Thursday morning.

Police say an adult suspect named Riley Irving and an unnamed juvenile were given preliminary charges of attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and kidnapping.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near their location. Additional officers responded to the area to search for the source of the shots. Shortly afterwards, multiple people called 911 to report a victim in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive.

Officers arrived found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics provided medical attention before transporting him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Team and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.