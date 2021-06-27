Man in critical condition after driving into a semi; alcohol suspected to be a factor

The crash happened on I-69 northbound, just south of the Ashley exit.

DEKLAB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that has left an Indianapolis man fighting for his life.

According to Indiana State Police, just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, 47-year-old Heath Green crashed his Toyota Camry into the back of a semi tractor trailer. The crash happened on I-69 northbound, just south of the Ashley exit.

Police say Green is believed to have been driving at an “excessive speed.”

Green sustained severe head and lower leg injuries. He was transported from the scene to a Fort Wayne area hospital, where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

All equipped lighting on the rear of the semi-trailer was found to be in proper working order, according to police. The semi’s driver was not injured.

Police say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, as open alcohol containers were found in Green’s vehicle. However, because of his medical condition, normal road side testing procedures for determining a driver’s alcohol level were not possible at the crash scene.

The incident is still under investigation.