DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) A Bluffton man is being held without bond in the Adams County Jail after police say he tried pay for sex at a hotel as part of an undercover investigation.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation used a confidential informant to arrange a meeting Wednesday with James Allan Mettler at the hotel. Mettler allegedly had a conversation with the informant about exchanging money for sex.

Police arrested Mettler at around 4 p.m. at the hotel. Mettler had been out on bond from Grant County for a similar offense. A judge ordered Mettler to be held without bond.