Man gets 65 years for death of 11-month-old Indiana girl

KNOX, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing an 11-month-old northern Indiana girl whose remains were found buried in a wooded area has been sentenced to the maximum 65-year prison term.

After a Starke County judge sentenced 37-year-old Justin Miller on Tuesday, relatives of Mercedes Lain wept and hugged.

The South Bend Tribune reports Miller pleaded guilty last month to a murder charge in Mercedes’ August 2021 death.

Miller said he was watching Mercedes — who was a relative’s daughter — at his girlfriend’s Mishawaka apartment when he fatally struck the crying child while he was high on synthetic marijuana. He later buried her body in Starke County.