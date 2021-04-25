Man from hours-long standoff related to child porn investigation identified and charged

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jose Gallegos Cruz, 26, of Fort Wayne, IN, was the man taken into custody after nearly a four-hour standoff that happened two weeks ago in the Creighton-Home Neighborhood south of downtown Fort Wayne.

After surrendering, Cruz was sent to a local area hospital for medical evaluation. Once released from the hospital, Cruz was served an arrest warrant by Fort Wayne Police Department officers based on charges stemming from the ICAC Task Force investigation, submitted and approved by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cruz was taken to the Allen County jail where he was booked into custody on the following charges:

Dissemination of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography (Under 12 years of age), Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Indiana State Police (ISP) arrived at the home on the 2400 block of South Wayne Avenue around 10:20 a.m. that Thursday morning. On the scene, Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that ISP came to the home with a search warrant for internet crimes against children involving child pornography.

As detectives were let into the home by the female homeowner, a 26-year-old man retreated into an upstairs bedroom, barricaded himself and began making suicidal threats. Detectives report hearing what they recognized as ammunition being loaded into a shotgun. The detectives then left the house with the homeowner and setup a security perimeter.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Special Operations personnel (SWAT and Crisis Negotiators) were called into to assist in resolving the barricaded situation, taking over tactical operations at approximately 11 a.m. ISP said FWPD Crisis negotiators were able to establish communication with the barricaded gunman just before noon. They communicated with him on and off for nearly two and a half hours before he voluntarily surrendered.

ISP said that after being repeatedly warned to exit the house unarmed, the man walked out of the house carrying a rifle. FWPD SWAT officers report successfully employing less lethal munitions, causing him to drop the rifle and immediately gained his voluntary compliance.

The man was taken into custody without further incident around 2:30 p.m., then transported to an area hospital where he will be held pending a 72-hour mental medical evaluation.

Some of WANE 15’s viewers asked why it took police hours to enter the home, since there were no hostages.

“It’s not a process of just waiting,” said Sgt. Brian Walker, spokesman for ISP. “During that time we’ve got negotiators that are communicating with the barricaded person and trying to resolve the situation peacefully, which is standard practice. Fort Wayne negotiators are really good at what they do, they did a great job at getting this guy to finally come out the house.”

WANE 15 will continue to provide updates as more information develops.