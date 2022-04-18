FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found shot to death Friday in a neighborhood located just east of Auburn Road on Fort Wayne’s north side.

An autopsy confirmed Riley Edward Entietto, 23, of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds.

His body was found Friday at around 9:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove.

Another person was also shot, however there has been no information on that person’s condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call (260) 427-1201, use the P3 App, or call Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.