Man found shot dead after crashing into apartment building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man who was found in a car that crashed into an apartment building early Monday morning.

Police and medics responded to 3323 Timberhill Drive at Woodview Manor Apartments around 3:40 a.m. after receiving calls about a car crashing into a building.

When police arrived, they found a car that had gone off of Hobson Road, driven through a courtyard area, and ended up crashed up against one of the apartment buildings. The driver was still inside when they got there.

When police approached the car to check on the driver, they discovered that he had been shot in the head.

Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition, but he died soon after arriving.

Witnesses told police that there was a second person in the vehicle. They said he ran from the scene before authorities arrived.

According to police officials, that passenger is now being considered a possible suspect in the shooting. They have not found him yet though.

Police said it’s still not clear if that person was injured in the crash or shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

The damage to the apartment building was minimal and appeared to be contained to the exterior.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians are gathering evidence and will continue to investigate the incident.

If you know anything about this situation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.