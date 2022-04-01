FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Allen County jury returned a guilty verdict early Friday afternoon in the trial of a man accused of shooting another man to death before setting a house on fire in April, 2020.

J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 31, was found guilty of murder, felony murder, arson and using a firearm in the commission of a crime for the death of 37-year-old Marcos Ildefonso Casares, who was pulled along with two others, Doak Stanley McBride and Kyle Gregory Call, from a house fire in the North Highlands neighborhood on April 10.

Casares died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

According to court documents, Ramirez and several others were at the home in the 1800 block of Rosemont Drive. A witness told police that Casares pulled a gun on Ramirez during a fight but dropped it. Ramirez picked up the gun and shot the victim multiple times.

After the shooting, investigators believe Ramirez used a blanket to set the house on fire. During a police interrogation Ramirez denied any wrong doing. He told police everyone was still alive when he left the home.

