FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man found guilty in the February murder of a Fort Wayne woman was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years in prison.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced 30-year-old Demaury M. Haywood to 60 years for a murder charge and 20 more years for using a firearm in the commission of the offense. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Haywood was convicted in October of shooting and killing Diasha Renee Fitts, who was reportedly not the intended target.

According to court documents, it was around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 19 when 39-year-old Fitts left the Fraternal Order of Eagles charity casino on Bluffton Road. She was a passenger in a car near the intersection of Winchester Road and Airport Expressway when another car pulled up and someone inside- later determined to be Haywood- fired shots, hitting Fitts.

But court documents point to the intended target being the man driving Fitts. The reason for the shooting was not clear, but throughout the trial it was speculated the motivation could have been beef over a woman or a witness’ claim that “there was money on his head.”

An alleged accomplice, Devonte Craig Travier, faces a jury for the same murder charge in March.

Known as Twinkle Fitts and Twink The Barber on social media, Fitts was a barber beloved by the community.

“She was definitely one of the best barbers in the city,” David Turner, Jr., owner of the shop where Fitts worked, told WANE 15 in March. “A lot of people like to say she was the best female barber, but I don’t like to limit her just as the best female barber. She was one of the best barbers, period, in the city. No doubt about it.”