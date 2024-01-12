FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While Allen County prosecutors could never pinpoint an exact motive, they were sure the available evidence showed 25-year-old Eric Underwood-McCarrol as the killer of a 60-year-old woman at an apartment on Bunt Drive last year.

Friday, a jury in Allen Superior Court agreed.

Now, Underwood-McCarrol faces upwards of 85 years when he’s sentenced.

Fort Wayne police arrested Underwood-McCarrol on one count of murder hours after finding Joyce Moore dead near the doorway of her Waterloo Apartments home in the 6000 block of Bunt Drive on Feb. 22.

The Allen County Coroner would later rule Moore’s death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to her head.

Prosecutors did not present an exact motive in Moore’s killing, but they suggested in court that Underwood-McCarrol – who used to live at the apartment complex – may have targeted Moore and her husband as easy prey for a robbery.

“It doesn’t matter, we know what he did,” Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille told the jury during his closing arguments when it came to establishing a motive.

It appeared Moore had answered the door to someone who then struck her in the head with either an object or a fist and then shot her as she turned to run, according to court documents and court testimony.

Later, the gun likely used to kill Moore was found boxed up in the drawer of a nightstand inside the bedroom belonging to Underwood-McCarrol’s mother, whom he lived with at another home, prosecutors said during closing arguments.

Eric Underwood-McCarrol

“He probably felt he committed the perfect crime,” Chaille said during closing arguments.

Investigators used surveillance video and cell phone tracking technology to zero in on Underwood-McCarrol, who they said was caught on camera at the apartment complex right before the shooting. Cameras also captured him fleeing the scene right after the shooting, according to court documents.

An eyewitness also told police in court documents as well as the jury during the trial she saw Underwood-McCarrol running from the area of Moore’s apartment after the shooting.

“All the independent sources of evidence point to him,” Chaille told the jury.

Marcia Linsky, Underwood-McCarrol’s attorney, told the jury during her closings the evidence presented did not show her client as the killer beyond a reasonable doubt.

“There truly is no actual eyewitness to the shooting,” she told the jury.

Linsky called into question the reliability of the surveillance footage – the images were not clear, she said – and also noted that while police found fingerprints at the scene of the killing, none of them matched her client’s.

Investigators found no DNA at the scene, she said, and they never tested her client’s clothes or had anything substantial to tie him to the scene.

“This case is entirely circumstantial,” she said.

Prosecutors used Underwood-McCarrol’s interview with police as evidence against him, pointing out the lies he consistently told detectives throughout the course of talking with them.

When questioned by police, Underwood-McCarrol told them he had been at his mother’s all day until he went to work at an anodizing plant, court documents said.

But surveillance footage from a nearby church showed a gold car matching Underwood-McCarrol’s leaving the area of the killing before officers arrived. His cell phone records also placed him in the area of the apartment at the time of the shooting, court documents said.

And each time detectives presented him with evidence, he changed his story, according to prosecutors and court documents.

In court documents, he said he didn’t stay all day at his mother’s, after all. Instead, he had taken a friend to the apartment complex where the shooting occurred. He told investigators he did not know his friend’s name.

He also said he went to the apartment complex at 12:30 p.m. and that everything seemed normal – despite the fact the area at that time had heavy police presence as officers were investigating the shooting.

Underwood-McCarrol claimed in court documents he never saw a police vehicle there at the time.

He also claimed to not know about the killing. A text message from his mother on his phone, though, alerted him to Moore’s death, court documents said.

“A lady that lived across the street from you on Bunt Drive got killed at 11:30 this morning,” part of the text said.

Underwood-McCarrol replied to the text with a simple one-word expletive.

When asked why he acted like he didn’t know a killing happened at the complex, Underwood-McCarrol said he didn’t know he needed to tell investigators what his mother had told him, court documents said.

Underwood-McCarrol’s attorney in her closing arguments tried to explain his behavior in the police interview as that of a nervous and scared young Black man who had suddenly been accused of a homicide he did not commit, questioned by two white detectives he didn’t trust.

“Eric goes to work, is stopped by police and suddenly he’s confronted with a homicide investigation,” Linsky told the jurors.

Prosecutors, however, also used letters and phone calls Underwood-McCarrol supposedly wrote and made from Allen County Jail as evidence in the trial. In those letters and calls, McCarrol is accused of trying to influence how possible witnesses should testify at his trial.

He was also accused of trying to get another man to pretend to be a detective and contact a key witness to tell her she no longer needed to testify at his trial.

“Out of all those phone calls, maybe once he said he didn’t do this,” Chaille told the jury during his closings, suggesting Underwood-McCarrol would likely be professing his innocence the entire time.

In the end, the jury found Underwood-McCarrol guilty of murder, which carries a sentence of 45- to 65-years in prison, and also of using a firearm in the commission of a crime, which adds 20 years to any sentence her receives.