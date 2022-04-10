FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a motel on the city’s east side.

Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, FWPD responded to a call from a woman saying she was concerned about her friend’s well-being. She was calling from the Travelers Inn at 4606 E. Washington Blvd.

Police say that when they arrived they found a man unresponsive in a motel room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were brought in to investigate the man’s death. The situation is currently under investigation.

The man’s identity and cause of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.