NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man found dead Friday in a private pond has been identified, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Allen Wayne Wilcox of Kendallville.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, someone called 911 to report a possible deceased person in a private pond in the 2600 block of South Lima Road in Lisbon.

Noble County officers and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources arrived at the scene and found the body in the pond. An autopsy was performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center, and the man’s cause and manner of death are pending.

No further details have been released, and the case is still under investigation.