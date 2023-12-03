INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A 52-year-old man from Noblesville was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after first responders found him unresponsive with “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.”

According to a release from Indiana State Police, dispatchers received a call around 1:47 p.m. about a man possibly slumped over his steering wheel in a stopped vehicle at the top of the ramp from I-65 northbound to southbound Martin Luther King Boulevard. The first trooper arrived to the scene just five minutes later and found the man unresponsive. The trooper called for medical assistance while starting aid.

The man had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and was shortly pronounced dead. ISP also found bullet holes in the passenger door of the man’s car — a gray Nissan van.

The man was identified, and his family has been notified. This investigation is ongoing. ISP is asking anyone who may have been driving in the area around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon with a car camera to call (317)-899-8577.