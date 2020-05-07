Man found dead in car at auto repair shop; cause unknown

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigates after a tow truck driver found a man dead in a car at 7333 Wayne Trace on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The cause and manner of his death are unknown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a car outside an auto repair shop.

Police and medics responded to the corner of Wayne Trace and E. Tillman Road around 11:35 Wednesday night after a tow truck driver called 911.

According to a sergeant at the scene, the tow truck driver was dropping off a vehicle at the shop after hours when he noticed a car on the lot with its door left open. When he walked over to check it out, he found a man inside who was unresponsive.

Medics evaluated the man when they arrived and pronounced him dead around 11:45 p.m.

Police officials said the man had a wound that may have been caused by a bullet, but they were waiting on the coroner’s report to officially confirm that.

A sergeant and detective at the scene said they did not find a gun inside the car, but the coroner would have to determine whether the wound was self-inflicted or caused by someone else.

According to police, the repair shop was closed for business when the man was discovered, and no witnesses have come forward with information.

If you have any information about this incident or the man’s death, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.

The man’s identity will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office at a later time.