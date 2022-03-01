FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is fighting for his life after suffering gunshot wounds inside his home on Tuesday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Police responded to the 4600 block of Weisser Park Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his back and arm.

The man was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. His condition was downgraded to life-threatening by a physician.

An initial investigation reveals the victim was eating dinner when the suspect(s) fired gunshots into the house from the front yard.

Officers are canvassing the area collecting surveillance video from nearby.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.