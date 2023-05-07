VAN WERT CO., OH (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a man in critical condition. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Angelo Agnew-Heyligher Fox Junior, 26 of Lima, OH, was traveling west on State Road 81 when his car ran off the left side of the road. Fox Jr. then overcorrected causing him to go off the right side of the road and overturn, according to police.

Fox Jr. was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. Medics transported him to a hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition.