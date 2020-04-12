Man dresses as Batman to encourage neighbors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even during these trying times of the coronavirus pandemic, so many citizens are finding ways to be super. Some have become superheroes, like Fort Wayne resident David Eisenhauer.

Saturday, he dressed up in a Batman costume and waved hello to passing neighbors from his driveway as a means of encouragement. He lives on Lake Tahoe Drive in Southwest Fort Wayne right by Homestead High School.

“I have a love for cosplay,” he explained. “I have a love for serving people in ways that I know how. I was always taught to you use your gifts to help benefit others and that’s what I really try to be about.”

His wife, AJ, made free masks and placed them at their front door for those passing by to pick up.

“We were looking for ways to help use our gifts to serve the city even more,” he said.

Eisenhauer hopes the joy of Batman gives a slight boost to people’s days.

“Simply being able to put smiles on people’s faces, that’s where it starts and being able to present a sense of familiarity for people in a time of question and uncertainty provides safety and security,” he said. “Being able to do that for people is really great.”

The Eisenhauer’s are the founders of the Summit City Cause-Players. It’s a charity organization formed in 2017 that supplies costumed characters at no charge for community and nonprofit events, such as schools and hospitals.

They’ve participated in events at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Lutheran Hospital, the Allen County Public Library, Byron Health Center, Arts United and Erin’s House.