Marion police: Ex-boyfriend shoots woman in front of grandkids; kills self

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead and another woman has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an attempted homicide-suicide in Marion on Tuesday.

Just after 10 a.m., Marion police officers were dispatched to the Prestwick Square Apartments on reports of a disturbance involving a gun. They arrived to find two victims from a shooting.

47-year-old Taleysa Sanders sustained gunshot wounds to her arm and abdomen. She was transported to an area hospital and her current condition is unknown.

59-year-old Gary Pettiford sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he is the ex-boyfriend of Sanders.

Sanders two grandsons were also present at the time of the shooting, according to Marion police. Neither were injured.

This remains an active investigation, and is being considered as an attempted murder-suicide.