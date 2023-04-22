RISING SUN, Ind. (WANE) — A car was pulled from the Ohio River after fleeing from police Friday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, the initial investigation began around noon. Ohio County Deputies and Rising Sun Police began to search for a gold Jeep Liberty that “allegedly left the scene of a crash” in Ohio County.

Officers spotted the Jeep Liberty in Rising Sun, but the driver fled as soon as police tried to stop the vehicle. The driver then drove approximately one mile to a boat ramp near Front Street and Second Street before entering the water. Investigators believe the driver drove into the river intentionally.

Officers entered the water in an attempt to get the driver out of the Jeep Liberty. The driver refused to leave the vehicle. Officers were not able to enter the vehicle before it submerged.

According to ISP, Indiana Conservation Divers reported to the scene. They found the driver of the Jeep Liberty dead inside the car.

The identity of the driver has not been released. This investigation is still under way.