DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A man died in an industrial accident at his work in Decatur, according to the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner said 56-year-old Brian Conley of Convoy, Ohio died May 3 after an accident at Prestress Services Industries in Decatur.

Conley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner said the cause of Conley’s death was blunt impact injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

Documents show IOSHA is actively investigating the death.