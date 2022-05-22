HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Cameron M. Eckert died from a motorcycle crash on State Road 5 in Huntington, Indiana, at 12:13 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Eckert was going southbound on State Road 5 and did not see a northbound passenger car.

The motorcycle then turned into the car’s path, leaving both vehicles coming to rest along the edge and center of the roadway.

Police said in a release that Eckert was thrown from the motorcycle, and attempts to save his life were unsuccessful. His cause of death is from blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the collision.

This crash is under investigation.