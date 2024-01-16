SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – A man died Monday morning in an accidental fire at a Shipshewana home, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Darin Smith, 54, was unable to escape the fire and was pronounced dead by the LaGrange County Coroner, the sheriff’s department said in a release Tuesday.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, officers investigated a fire at 7925 N 700 W and found the fire had started on the lower level toward the back of the house. Two males were inside the home at the time, and first responders were able to help one of them get out through a second-floor window.

Initial results from the autopsy determined Smith died from smoke inhalation in the fire.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office, Indiana State Police, Shipshewana Police, Parkview Medics, and fire departments from Shipshewana, Howe, Middlebury, LaGrange, Bristol, White Pigeon, and Tri-Township.

The sheriff’s department said while the fire appears to be accidental with no signs of foul play, it’s still under investigation.