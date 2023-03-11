Fort Wayne fire crews respond to a fatal fire at the Edsall House apartments in downtown on Saturday, 3/11/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man died during a fire at 310 W Berry Street. That’s at the Edsall House Apartments in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Edsall House Apartments of Fort Wayne are described as an “affordable senior apartment community” on its website.

The fire happened around 7:40 Saturday evening.

According to FWFD, the fire started in and was contained to one room, which was where the man was found. Other rooms on the same floor of the fire were affected by smoke, but firefighters were able to get the smoke cleared.

The expectation is that all residents will be able to return to those rooms by sometime tonight.

One resident of an adjacent apartment was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The incident remains under investigation.