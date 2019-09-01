Man dies after stabbing, left unattended

A man is dead after he was left unresponsive with a stab wound at a Fort Wayne residence Saturday. The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for more witness information in their investigation.

At about 5:53 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of Strathmore Street in reference to a stabbing. They found an adult man lying on the ground unresponsive.

Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. A short time after arriving at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses to determine what exactly occurred. Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene and collected evidence. At this time, there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity as well as the exact cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.