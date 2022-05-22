FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man died after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 1:18 a.m.

Police said in a press release that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on West Jefferson when he lost control and hit a guardrail. Officers at the scene noted heavy damage to the bike.

The man died at a local hospital after he was taken there with life threatening injuries.

The Allen County Coroner will release his identity and manner of death after an autopsy is completed.

This crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact police.