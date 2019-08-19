Man dies after not stopping for officer, drives off road

A man is dead after failing to stop for law enforcement and driving off a Huntington County road Sunday.

The Huntington County coroner reported that at 2:44 p.m. Donald Thomas of Hartford City, age 67, was driving northbound on State Road 3 in a pick up truck. He was approaching Shafer Rd. when for unknown reasons he drove off the left side of the roadway, traveling along the grass and impacting a drain culvert.

After striking the culvert, the truck continued to the opposite side, coming to rest in the grass.

The crash was witnessed by a deputy with the Wells County Sheriff’s Department who had been dispatched to the area in reference to Thomas’ vehicle that was driving slowly along the roadway.

Attempts to stop Mr. Thomas at the slow speed via emergency lights and siren failed until he left the roadway.

Deputies were able to remove Thomas from the vehicle and began CPR until EMS arrived. Thomas died at the scence.

The coroner’s report said it is believed Thomas may have experienced a medical incident.

An autopsy is pending at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne. The investigation into the crash continues with the Huntington County F.A.C.T. Team and Huntington County Coroner’s Office.