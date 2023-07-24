ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man that was critically injured in a motorcycle crash earlier this month has now died, the Allen County Coroner announced.

The man was identified as 56-year-old Michael Knafel of Columbia City.

The crash happened the night of July 6 at the roundabout connecting Liberty Mills and W. County Line roads. Police at the scene determined Knafel rode a motorcycle straight through the roundabout and hit a curb, throwing him off the bike.

First responders found him in critical condition and took him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The release did not specify when he died.

The coroner said Knafel’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.