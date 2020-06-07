Man dies after ejected from off-road vehicle in crash

DEKALB COUNTY (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that claimed the life of the operator. The accident occurred Saturday at about 12:47 p.m. near the 2200 block of State Road 1.

Responding officers have determined that an ORV being operated by Michael Slentz, 68, of Butler was travelling southbound, adjacent to the roadway on the west side of State Road 1. Slentz then attempted to cross the roadway to the east and crossed into the path of a car operated by a 16-year-old girl. The girl was unable to avoid the collision and struck the ORV on the right side, ejecting Slentz from the ORV.

Slentz suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was not injured.

Slentz was not wearing a seat belt or helmet.