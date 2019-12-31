Man dies after crashing into a fire truck on I-69 in Grant County

Officers were called to the 259 mile marker of I-69 northbound near Gas City Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

GRANT CO., Ind. (WANE) A driver lost control of his vehicle on I-69 and crashed into a parked fire truck on the side of the interstate.

Officers were called to the 259 mile marker of I-69 northbound near Gas City Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Investigators say 43-year-old Charles Finney was driving a 2003 Honda Element SUV when for some reason he lost control of his vehicle. He then rear-ended the parked fire truck.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department had arrived on scene to assist with the crash and was parked in front of the state police vehicle at the time of the crash. Both vehicles were then put in the middle of the road in the left lane.

Police and firefighters removed Finney from his vehicle. He was then transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The crash is still under investigation by the Indiana State Police. Police say the use of alcohol or drugs are not suspected.