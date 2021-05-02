Man dead after overnight stabbing; no suspect information

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is dead after suffering from life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue early Sunday morning.

Photo from the scene.

Around 3:50 a. m, police were called to a home at 2409 Trentman Avenue on a report of a stabbing. Fort Wayne Police said his body was found in the middle of the road.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates that the stabbing occurred elsewhere at an unknown location. The victim arrived at a residence on Trentman and the resident at that address called police. He was treated at the scene by medics and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim died a short time later while at the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

This investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or use the P3 app.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss