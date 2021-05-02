Man dead after overnight stabbing; no suspect information

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is dead after suffering from life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue early Sunday morning.

Photo from the scene.

Around 3:50 a. m, police were called to a home at 2409 Trentman Avenue on a report of a stabbing. Fort Wayne Police said his body was found in the middle of the road.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates that the stabbing occurred elsewhere at an unknown location. The victim arrived at a residence on Trentman and the resident at that address called police. He was treated at the scene by medics and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim died a short time later while at the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

This investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or use the P3 app.

No additional information is available at this time.