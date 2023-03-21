MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police are reporting that a 35-year-old man from Rochester died after crashing into a Marshall County bridge.

According to ISP, the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday evening. Police determined the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 31 when it ran off the right side of the road, hitting the edge of a concrete bridge.

While the reasoning for the crash is still unknown, ISP said neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Marshall County Forensic Center is scheduling the autopsy for later this week.