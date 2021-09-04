Man critically injured after possible accidental shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a man was injured following a possibly accidental shooting in Lake Avenue.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Lake Ave. around 4:15 pm on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in fair condition but downgraded to life-threatening once he arrived.

Early information leads officers to believe this was a possibly accidental shooting, however they are still interviewing witnesses.

The incident remains under investigation.

