FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. It happened just after 11 Wednesday night, in the 2700 block of Stardale Drive.

Someone called 911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics provided treatment and took the man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have identified and interviewed a person of interest.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Team and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.