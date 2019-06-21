Man critical after shooting in Kosciusko Co.

CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were hurt after an apparent shooting in Kosciusko County late Thursday night.

Police and medics were called around 11:30 Thursday night to 702 S. Buffalo St. in Warsaw on a report of a victim with possible gunshot wounds. There, authorities found 38-year-old Andres Garcia of Cromwell with left arm and abdominal wounds, which were reportedly the result of a shooting, according to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

A man who drove Garcia to the area – 46-year-old Pedro Macias of Ligonier – also reported an injury to the left side of his head from being “struck by a pistol,” the sheriff’s office said. It’s not clear if he was shot or pistol-whipped.

Garcia was airlifted from the area in critical condition. A condition for Macias was not reported.

Police eventually learned the incident happened in the Caldwell Lake area just outside Claypool. Macias led investigators to the “crime scene” and investigators found a firearm and witnesses, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was available. The sheriff’s office said this is a developing incident and additional information would be released “when available.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667.