LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street.

William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road when he struck the back of a school bus that was stopped at a traffic light.

There were 34 passengers in the school bus, but there were no suspected injuries in the accident.

The OSHP reminds drivers to maintain an assured clear distance ahead of other vehicles, never drive distracted and always wear a proper seat belt.