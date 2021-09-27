Man convicted of trying to kill police during Steuben County motel standoff sentenced to 115 years

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A man convicted of attempting to murder police officers during a standoff at a Fremont, Indiana motel back in 2018 was sentenced to 115 years Monday by a Steuben County judge.

In August, a jury found 39-year-old Joshua A. Kelley guilty of multiple charges related to the incident at the Travelers Inn on June 14, 2018.

According to court documents, police were sent to the motel after receiving a 911 call from a woman who whispered, “I am at the Travelers Inn and there is a dead girl in the bathroom.” The woman then hung up and called back minutes later with the message, “At the Travelers Inn in Fremont. There is a dead girl in the bathroom.”

After arriving at the motel, officers made their way to room 12 and saw that the bathroom door was shut, the affidavit said. When the door was opened, officers were confronted by Kelley, who had a handgun. One officer said Kelley pointed the gun at his face. The officers then backed away and that’s when Kelley fired on them.

Emergency Response Teams made a perimeter around the hotel and called in hostage negotiators who made contact with Kelley.

During the standoff, officers twice fired pepper gas into the room. After several hours, Kelley came out of the room and was taken into custody. He was treated at the scene for exposure to the pepper gas.

In an interview with police, Kelley said he had been making meth in his truck parked at the hotel. He also admitted to pointing a .380 at an officers head and firing shots out the front window when pepper gas was thrown into the room.

He was found guilty of: