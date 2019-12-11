Man connected to 2015 killing back in jail after police chase, crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man initially charged with in a fatal July 2015 shooting is back in jail after leading police on a chase and crashing into a tree, Tuesday night.

Vicxon Gray, 21, had multiple felony warrants for violating probation and a parole violation, according to Sofia Rosales-Scatena, a spokesperson for the Fort Wayne Police Department. He is accused of assisting a criminal and attempted robbery, she said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Fort Wayne Police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop after a red 2004 Oldsmobile Alero rolled past a stop sign at the intersection of Oliver Street and Capitol Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Police later learned Gray was the driver of the car. According to court documents, he appeared to be speeding up after the officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens. The car eventually began traveling northbound on South Anthony Blvd., ran two stop signs, and reached speeds up to 80 mile per hour in an area where the posted speed limit was 35.

The chase ended near Milan Street when the car drove off the roadway, crashing through a fire hydrant, and into a tree. Gray’s pregnant girlfriend was in the passenger seat of the car, according to court documents.

Gray previously faced charges of murder, felony murder and robbery in the July 9, 2015, fatal shooting of Melvin Palmer III during a struggle outside a southeast-side home. At the time he was 16-years-old.

In December 2015, though, Gray agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors that dropped each of those charges – and the possibility of more than 150 years in prison – in exchange for his guilty plea on a single Level 6 felony charge of assisting a criminal.

Gray was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation, in line with his deal.

Gray was not be released from jail, however. He was sentenced to three years for a robbery charge filed in February 2017. He was released from jail in June 2019.

Brothers Shakidi and Kamari Underwood were also charged. They both pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. They were sentenced to 15 years in prison.