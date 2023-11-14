FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of shooting at businesses and cars west of downtown Fort Wayne, who was then shot by police after allegedly trying to run from them, has been charged Tuesday.

The man was identified in newly-released Allen Superior Court documents as 46-year-old Kevin Smith, who is charged in the Oct. 30 shooting with three counts of criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a handgun and resisting law enforcement by fleeing on foot.

Kevin Smith (Courtesy Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Smith is accused of opening fire along West Main Street after being told to leave O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub that night.

“He walked in to the corner of the bar and ordered a beer,” the pub’s owner told WANE 15. “As he ordered, he showed his weapon and was told to leave.”

But rather than damaging O’Sullivan’s, Smith is accused of shooting at cars- and windows at Paula’s on Main- around 9 p.m. When Fort Wayne Police arrived, Smith allegedly ran away and fired another shot in the direction of the officers chasing him. An officer then fired back and hit Smith, court documents said.

Smith was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, the initial police report said, and no one else was injured in the shooting.

FWPD Crime Scene Technicians found more than 50 shell casings at the scene, according to court documents.

Multiple witnesses spoke with WANE 15, one of whom had called 911 to report the shooting.

“A gentleman was walking across the street with a gun drawn, I was like oh boy and I sped up to get by him as soon as the light turned green and he popped a couple off in the direction of my vehicle and I kept driving, dialed 911,” he said.

Another witness said three bullets hit her car as she and her boyfriend drove down West Main.

Court documents show Smith was not allowed to own a handgun because he is listed as a convicted felon.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Thursday.