STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Orland man was charged with rape with a deadly weapon after the victim was admitted to an emergency room early Thursday morning in Steuben County.

According to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jorge Juarez Lopez was booked in the Steuben County Jail on one count of rape with a deadly weapon, a Level 1 felony, and one count of fraud, a Class A misdemeanor.

Around 4:45 a.m., officers were called to a hospital to meet with a female victim in the emergency room. The release said police quickly determined sexual assault had occurred early that morning at a house in northwest Steuben County near Lake Pleasant.

The victim provided details on the incident and alleged suspect to detectives after she was treated for minor injuries and evidence was collected at the hospital.

Detectives found the suspect and brought him to the sheriff’s office for an interview, after which he was taken to jail on preliminary charges.

Along with the sheriff’s office, investigating agencies were Orland Police, Angola Police, Indiana State Police, and the Indiana Department of Child Services. The incident is still under investigation.